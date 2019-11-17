Anti-pollution drive: Industries, farmers fined over Rs 2 lakh in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP): District authorities in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring Shamli carried out a drive against polluting industries and farmers burning crop residue, and imposed fines totalling over Rs 2 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

In the inspection that took place on Saturday, authorities penalised a sugar mill with a fine of Rs 6,000, a steel factory of Rs 7,500 and J S Jain Agro Industries, a private supplier of wheels, of Rs 87,500 for causing pollution, Shamli District Magistrate Akhilesh said.

He told reporters here on Sunday that 35 farmers were also fined Rs 2,500 each for burning stubble in their fields, amounting to Rs 87,500.

In neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district, a similar measure led to a jaggery manufacturing unit being imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and notices issued to 12 other units for burning plastic.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Anuj Malik said strict action would be taken against those found indulging in such acts that cause pollution. (PTI)