Anti-Pak protests against Jammu terror attack in J-K Assembly

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was today rocked by protests with members raising anti-Pakistan slogans after the terror attack on the Sunjwan Army camp in which two JCOs were killed.

As soon as the House assembled here, the legislators, cutting across the party lines, condemned the terror attack and demanded a statement from the government.

Led by BJP MLA Ravinder Raina, all the members from the saffron party, stood up from their seats and raised anti- Pakistan slogans against the terror strike.

The members of NC Ali Mohammed Sagar, CPIM MLA M Y Tarigami and Congress Member Usman Majid condemned the attack.

There were noisy scenes amid sloganeering, resulting in ruckus in the House.

Angry over the anti-Pakistan slogans by BJP members, NC member Mohammad Akbar Lone raised pro-Pak slogans triggering protests against him.

In between, Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta made some remarks triggering high pitched protests from the entire opposition.

Amidst the din, accusations and counter-accusations were made by the treasury and opposition benches leading to heated arguments and contentious remarks by some members.

The speaker adjourned the Assembly for 15 minutes after opposition legislators created unruly scenes against his statement.

As the House resumed, the members of Opposition demanded that remarks ber expunged.

The speaker later expunged the remarks made in the House by some members in the aftermath of the terror attack.

The House unanimously urged the members to desist from making contentious statements on sensitive issues. The House also agreed that such disagreeable statements should not go in the public domain through any medium in the larger public interest.

Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed while a Colonel rank officer and daughter of an Army personnel were among four persons injured as militants attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city early today.

PTI