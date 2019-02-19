Anti-nationals vitiating peaceful atmosphere of Jammu: CCIJ

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Blaming anti-national elements for vitiating peaceful atmosphere of Jammu province, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu (CCIJ) on Monday said that anti-Indian slogans will not be tolerated in Jammu.

Briefing media persons here, President JCCI, Rakesh Gupta questioned the State Administration regarding action taken against those, who raised anti-national slogans and continued the same even during curfew in Jammu. He urged the State Administration to identify the culprits and put them behind bars without any further delay.

Gupta attacked the inefficiency of Cyber Cell of Jammu and Kashmir Police for their inaction against those injecting venom on social media against India using fake Ids. He appealed to the DGP to take effective measures against the inefficient staff and replace them immediately. He also questioned the policy and strategy on part of the State administration regarding prevailing law and order situation and total collapse of accountability as anti-national elements are still raising anti-Indian and pro Pakistan slogans in Jammu. He also blamed the State Administration at higher level for communication gap with the stakeholders.

Referring to anti-JCCI posts on social media by few forces working at the behest of anti-national elements both in Jammu and Srinagar, he said that JCCI will take action against them later, as present situation has larger issues to deal with besides ensuring security of all communities.

The Chamber President further welcomed the relaxation given in curfew today and appealed to the Governor to lift curfew from tomorrow, as the situation will never go out of control in Jammu where peace-loving and nationalist people reside.

Urging Governor Satya Pal Malik to announce a Government job for the spouse of martyr CRPF personnel Naseer Ahmad from Rajouri, the CCIJ President demanded that same law should be made applicable, as and when any soldier, married and resident of J&K, from any wing of security forces is martyred across the country.

Others present in the meeting included Rajesh Gupta (Senior Vice President), Rajeev Gupta (Junior Vice President), Manish Gupta (Secretary General), Gaurav Gupta (Secretary) and Ashu Gupta (Treasurer).