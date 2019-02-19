Anti-national slogans will not be tolerated on Dogra land: Team Jammu

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking serious cognizance of reports that some elements from Kashmir valley staying at Jammu were attempting to vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Duggar land by resorting to anti-national sloganeering and raising Pakistan flags in some localities, Team Jammu on Monday strongly voiced that raising of anti-national slogans on Dogra land will not be tolerated at any cost.

While addressing an emergent meeting of volunteers from various parts of city, held at Team Jammu headquarters, Shakti Nagar, the Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal asked the administration to act promptly and take stern action against all such anti-national elements. “After vitiating atmosphere in Kashmir, some elements from valley are now camping in Duggar land to vitiate communal harmony and divide people on communal lines, but mushrooming of their ill-designs will not be allowed in the City of Temples,” he asserted.

The Chairman Team Jammu further said, “Those, who are fond of Pakistan and have no respect for India and martyrs, have no right to live in India. Such elements must be immediately deported to Pakistan. The administration should immediately identify all such elements besides taking stern action against them under law.” Jamwal further criticised some personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, who displayed communal attitude by beating-up some city residents despite having valid curfew passes. He demanded immediate replacement of all such cops, who have forgotten the prime duty of Policeman, which is always above caste, colour and creed.

A two-minute silence was also observed during the meeting to pay tributes to martyrs, including an Army Major who attained martyrdom today, while gunning down two JeM commanders, the master-minds of Pulwama attack.

During the meeting, volunteers of Team Jammu apprised the Chairman regarding acute shortage of essential commodities in various parts of city. Zorawar Singh Jamwal urged the administration to ensure proper supply of essential commodities including baby-food, ration, vegetables and milk. Keeping in view the ongoing marriage season, he asked for proving some relaxation in curfew, as residents are facing a number of hardships.

Others present in the meeting included Rajesh Kapoor, Chandan Datta, Ashok Kumar, Surinder Sharma, Sunil Gupta, Sanjay Sharma, Sanjay Verma, Akshay Gupta, Arun Jojra, Narinder Sharma, Raju Sharma, Ravinder Kumar, Sardar Trilok Singh, Karan Deep Singh, Atul Sharma and Tinu Sharma.