Anti-encroachment drive: Illegal structures demolished

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: An anti-encroachment drive was today carried out by the district administration Samba, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria.

During the drive, illegal structures were demolished and construction at an unauthorised residential colony was stopped.

A revenue team comprising of SDM Vijaypur, Tehsildar Bari Brahmina along with Police foiled a bid by a group of people to change the use of 200 Kanal land at Patli More, Bari Brahmina, near KFC Restaurant.

The work was stopped and one JCB machine and a tipper were seized. The Police was also directed to register FIR against the miscreants.

The attempt to raise the illegal colony was made on the intervening night of Aug 24 and August 25 , 2019 as JCB machines were employed to level the land in order to create an unauthorised residential colony.

Meanwhile, during anther anti encroachment drive, RCC foundation, raised adjoining to the National highway, was demolished near Balol Bridge, Bari Brahmina. Deputy commissioner Rohit Khajuria, SDM Vijaypur along with police reached on the spot and swung into action. JCB machines were used to dismantle the RCC foundations and walls, which were made of large quantity of steel.