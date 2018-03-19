Anti-encroachment drive continues in Rajouri

Officials removing encroachment during a drive at Rajouri.
STATE TIMES NEWS
RAJOURI: A joint team of Revenue, Municpality, PWD and Police initiated the extension of anti-encroachment drive ahead of Abdullah bridge and Jullah bridge aimed at restoration of old Mughal road to single lane specification.
Team headed by Asstt Commissioner Revenue and officials from various departments measured the quantum of encroachments and marked the same.
Shopkeepers and office bearers of Beopar Mandal have accompanied and assisted the team.
