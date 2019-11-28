Anti-encroachment drive carried out outside Jammu Airport

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Administration on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in which several structures including some shops were demolished outside Jammu Airport. These structures had come up illegally along boundary wall, on main road of the airport, over a decade ago, the officials said.

They further said that the district administration had served notices to concerned parties, but they did not remove them, forcing the authorities to take the move for retrieving the encroached land.

A large number of Police personnel led by senior officers were present during the drive, which was undertaken despite resistance of affected people, who were demanding adequate compensation for the structures, the officials added.

“We are ready to cooperate with the government to make Jammu a Smart City. But it is providing meager compensation for our shops, which were here for last several decades,” one of the protesters said, demanding proper rehabilitation for all affected families.

A police official said that some persons, who tried to disrupt the drive, were taken into preventive custody and were released later.

Meanwhile, former Minister and President Jat Sabha, Manjit Singh lashed out at the administration for forcible eviction of inhabitants residing around Jammu airport.

Strongly reacting to sudden eviction drive carried out today evening in midst of heavy rains, which is totally inhuman in a civilised society, Singh said that people were only seeking development of alternate sites provided to them as rehabilitation measure but authorities suddenly swooped upon them least caring for the difficulties faced by uprooted families.

He strongly criticised the authorities for adopting such an indifferent and inhumane attitude towards the suffering families and demanded a high level enquiry into the entire episode.