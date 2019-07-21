Anti-drug campaign by Excise Deptt under CSR concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Excise Department on Saturday organized valedictory function of its Anti-drug campaign “Nasha Chodo, Khel se Judo” at Badhori Ground, Bari Brahmna here.

Pertinently, the department under its drive against drug abuse organized a Youth outreach programme facilitating physical strength training program for youth of various Panchayats of excise range Samba in collaboration with Dogra Youth Club and Wine Traders association under Social Responsibility Programme.

Excise Commissioner, M Raju, who was Chief Guest on the occasion, addressed the youth and general public, motivating them to adopt a healthy life style besides having a positive role in the society. He announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh for development of sports infrastructure in the area so that the youth is engaged in sports activities to keep them away from the menace of drug abuse.

ADDC Samba, Arvind Kotwal, highlighted various ill aspects of drug abuse and its consequences.

Deputy Excise Commissioner, Amarjeet Singh, emphasized on promoting activities to eradicate the menace of drug abuse.

Later, a Nukkad Natak on Drug Abuse was also presented on the occasion.

DECs, Pankaj Sharma and Shagun Sharma, Principal Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Ankur Mahajan, ooficials of Excise Range Samba and other staff of department, Sudhir Sharma from Dogra Youth Club, President Wine Association, Charanjeet Singh and President Bar Association, Prehlad Singh were also present on the occasion.