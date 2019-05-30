Anti-drug awareness programmes held in Akhnoor, Bishnah

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: In order to implement and popularise the Care for Your Buddy programme launched by District Police Jammu, awareness initiatives were held in Akhnoor and Bishnah on Wednesday.

In Akhnoor, a programme was conducted by SDPO Akhnoor, DySP Ajay Sharma, at HR Sec School Akhnoor. The programme was attended by the students and staff members of the school. They were sensitised in the issue of drug abuse and were advised to avoid drugs and to make sure their fellow students also stayed away from this life threatening addiction. They were also advised to to pursue a healthy lifestyle with law abiding and morally correct action. A pledge was administered to the students wherein they swore to stay away from drugs.

In RS Pura, SDPO RS Pura, DySP Saurabh Prasher, presided over a Rangoli competition organised in Rajesh Public School, Bishnah on the theme of Anti-drugs in which a large number of students from the school participated. The staff and students of the school were explained about the Care for Your Buddy programme and were urged to help each other to stay away from use of drugs.