Anti-CAA protest outside Jamia enters 3rd day

New Delhi: Protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens outside Jamia Millia Islamia University here entered third day on Wednesday.
The protesters, including students and local residents, hung a large map of India outside the varsity gate number 7 showing the places where students from other universities are carrying out protests against the CAA.
Another large poster urged the protesters “to maintain the acceleration with zero violence (sic)”. (PTI)
