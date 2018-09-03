Anti-army sentiment forces ZSWO out of DC Complex Baramulla

Share Share 0 Share 0

Helpless Home Deptt fails in getting FIR lodged

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: Hithertofore confined to anti-national elements only, the anti-army virus is also fast spreading in establishments in the Kashmir Valley. The latest victim of ‘hate-army syndrome’ has resulted in the forcible closure of the Zila Sainik Welfare Office in the office complex of Deputy Commissioner in Baramulla.

In a fanatic tirade, the entire furniture, records and other official assets like computers etc of the ZSWO were thrown out of the rooms allocated to it arbitrarily and staff reportedly denied entry. According to officials, some of the vital record has either been damaged or relocated, as it contained sensitive details about the ex-servicemen and their families. Since the families of uniformed personnel are now under the direct target list of terrorists, the documents containing addresses of those who served for the nation can be misused, some former ex-servicemen said while expressing concern over such a catastrophe happening at the District Headquarters of the government.

The issue has snowballed into a big controversy with the police refusing to register FIR since the past two months despite instructions from the State Home Department on the request of the army. The army is reported to have taken up the matter with the Baramulla Police directly also.

“All our vital records have been damaged but the police is not taking action against the office of the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla,” said an officer of the Sainik Welfare Board, adding, “the records contain all details regarding the ex-servicemen’s addresses and their families’ details, which can be misused by the anti-national elements.”

The ZSW offices have been opened across the State, especially at 15 District Headquarters keeping in view the strength of the ex-servicemen, kith and kins of martyrs and medal winners.

“The army is contemplating to establish Zila Sainik Welfare Board complexes in Baramulla and Anantnag Districts but there is very poor response from the State government,” said a board official.

He said the Baramulla District has fairly a large number of ex-servicemen and the office of Zila Sainik Welfare Board was operational there for the past over 15 years. However, on June 14, 2018, the officials of the Deputy Commissioner’s office got vacated one room of the ZSWO and subsequently they broke the locks of other room(s) and threw out all records, files,