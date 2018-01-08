Ansari wins Best Actor in TV Series – Musical/Comedy at Globes

Los Angeles: Indian-origin actor Aziz Ansari finally took home the Golden Globe this year as he emerged winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical/Comedy category for his role in “The Master Of None”.

The 34-year-old actor said he was elated on his first win at the annual awards as going by the websites he thought he had already lost the award this year too.

“I genuinely didn’t think I would win as all the websites said I was gonna lose. Also, I am glad that we won this one.

To lose two of these in a row would have been a really sh***y moment for me. But this is nice. The only reason my acting is good on the show is because everyone holds me up,” Ansari said in his acceptance speech.

“I want to thank Italy for all the amazing food we ate on season two,” he joked.

The actor also thanked his parents for their support.

Ansari was nominated in the same category for the Netflix show “The Master of None” in 2016.

He was up against Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish”, Kevin Bacon of “I Love Dick”, William H Macy of “Shameless” and “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack. (PTI)