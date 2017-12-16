Ansari inaugurates CM’s Women T-20 Premier League

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Information Technology, Technical Education, and Youth Services Imran Raza Ansari inaugurated CM’s women’s T-20 Cricket tourney, here on Saturday.

The event is being organised by the State Cricket Academy (JK Sports Council) in collaboration with JKP, Home guards and Civil Defence and SDRF.

Eight teams are participating in the tournament including players of Bangladesh and Nepal.

As an endeavour to promote participation of girls in sports, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the President of Sports Council, had launched similar tournament last year.

The minister was accompanied by DGP, Dr. S.P Vaid, DGP HG&CD, Dilbag Singh, IGP Jammu, Dr S.D Singh, Vice-Chairman Sports Council Jammu and member of BCCI, Ranjeet Kalra and other senior officers of Police and Sports Department.

Complementing the spirit of players, the minister said that active participation in sports activities is a strong step towards women empowerment.

The minister said that this tournament will also serve as a platform for cultural exchange between countries, besides shall help in promotion of sports culture among women and boosting sports spirit in the female players of the state.

“We are committed to making gender equality a reality and will provide every support to women to realise their potential,” Ansari added.

Ansari also hailed the civic action programmes of J&K Police for conducting the sports activities besides working tirelessly for the peace and tranquility of the state.

On the occasion, DGP S.P Vaid said that with these tournaments, players from J and K will get exposure to interact and learn from international players, which will boost their morale and inspire them to make mark at national and international level.