Ansari chairs 2nd Governing Council meet of JKSDM

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Information Technology, Technical Education, Youth Services and Sports, Molvi Imran Raza Ansari on Wednesday chaired 2nd Governing Council meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM).

Minister for Finance and Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Minister for Social Welfare, ARI & Trainings and Science & Technology, Sajad Gani Lone and Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Parkash were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary, B B Vyas, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary Technical Education and YSS, Hilal Ahmad Parray, Principle Secretary Industries & Commerce, Shailender Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, Secretary School Education, Farooq Shah, Administrative Secretaries and heads of various departments.

The governing council was informed of the initiatives and policies that have been initiated under the mission during the last two years.

The governing council discussed various issues that are needed to be taken for smooth implementation of skill mission in the state. The members expressed their satisfaction over the progress achieved under the mission till date and stressed on ensuring time bound implementation of various schemes including PMKVY 2.0 and SANKALP in the state.

The various initiatives taken by the mission formed a part of the discussion and the council appreciated the search talent program by the name of TALAASH to ensure the participation of young talented people from the state of J&K in the world skill competition to be held in Russia.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ansari informed the council that preference is being given to new local start-ups to boost their socio-economic status and stressed that focus would be on to bring more variance in skill imparting mission to enhance job avenues for the youth of the state.