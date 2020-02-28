Ansal Housing promotes Amritsar project in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ansal Housing Limited, one of the premier real estate developers of India, promoted its new township project in Amritsar, Punjab – Ansal Town here on Thursday.

Ansal Town Amritsar is bang on Pathankot-Batala highway road, approximately four hours drive from Jammu. It is a sprawling 52 acres RERA-approved township strategically linked Verka-Vallah Bypass road also and hence is extremely well-connected with not only all amenities of the divine city of Amritsar but also with other peripheral towns, including Jammu. Ansal Town comprises of plots in various sizes as well as built-up Villas, with price of plot starting from a very affordable Rs 17.50 lakh onwards.

While addressing a gathering, Vipin Mehta, AVP (Marketing), Ansal Housing Limited, said, “In furtherance to our believe in creating assets for life, today we are proud to introduce Ansal Town Amritsar to people of Jammu & Kashmir. This project presents an excellent opportunity to not only invest in the holy city of Amritsar, but also opens another avenue of availing opportunities that Amritsar in particular and the state of Punjab in general presents. Our township project will have all modern amenities that people have come to associate an Ansal Housing product with, like Community space, Club Royale with facilities like gymnasium, indoor sports, badminton court, etc. This is an opportunity, I believe, which is not to be missed.”

“Security of the residents has been given prime importance with the project being fully boundary-walled with security guards at entrance. The residents can enjoy several modern amenities like Clubhouse, Landscaped parks, children play area, school, dispensary for medical aid, amongst several others. The development works of project is in full swing with entrance gate almost complete, all parks developed, arterial roads marked and boundary-wall work at an advanced stage of completion,” he added.