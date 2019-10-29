Another truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A truck driver was killed by suspected terrorists on Monday in Anantnag district, police said, a day before a delegation of European Union MPs visits the Valley.

Narayan Dutt, a resident of Katra in Reasi district, was fired upon by the terrorists in the evening in the Kanilwan area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a national news agency reported quoting a police official said.

Dutt died on the spot, he added.

A senior police official, who was nearby, rushed to the scene of the incident and managed to save two other truck drivers who were in the vicinity, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

With this incident, six people, including five non-locals, have been killed in the Valley since October 14.

The attack comes a day before the visit by the delegation of 27 European Union MPs to the state.

The delegation seeks to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the Centre’s decisions.

The government has said the diplomatic outreach will allow EU leaders to “see things for themselves” in Kashmir and help it counters Pakistan’s narrative.

On Thursday, two non-local truckers were killed by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Police officials said that another trucker was seriously injured in the attack, and three trucks laden with fruit were set on fire.

Earlier, a 30-year-old non-local labourer was killed by terrorists in Pulwama district. That same evening, a non-local fruit trader was killed while his associate was critically injured in a terrorist attack in nearby Shopian district. On October 14, a non-local truck driver from Rajasthan was killed while his truck was set ablaze in Shopian district.

After the attacks in South Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh had said that truckers have been advised not to take their trucks into the interiors of Shopian, and designated points have been identified where fruit would be loaded in trucks.

Mohammad Ashraf Wani, president of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Shopian, said that 300-350 fruit-laden trucks leave Shopian every day. “Only 20 per cent of the total fruit has been sent (outside) so far. We are yet to send 80 per cent of the fruit,” he said.