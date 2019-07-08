Another traffic cop suspended after caught in video accepting bribe

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: In the second such incident, authorities on Sunday suspended a traffic policeman and ordered a departmental inquiry against him after he was reportedly caught in a video accepting bribe from a person on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic) Jammu City, ordered the action after receiving a video purportedly showing the selection grade constable Bashir Ahmad, posted at Nagrota post, allegedly taking bribe from an unknown person.

“The act of the official is highly objectionable and amounts to misconduct, indiscipline and misuse of official position… such an act has tarnished the image of police in general and traffic police in particular,” the officer said in his order.

The SSP also ordered a departmental inquiry against the incharge of the post, Inspector Jalal Din Fani for his alleged failure to control the subordinate staff deployed with him which tantamount to lack of supervision as well as carelessness and dereliction towards his legitimate duties.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (City North) was directed to conduct the inquiry and submit his findings within week’s time, the order read.

On Saturday, Special Police Officer Sanjay Sharma was disengaged from service, while his senior selection grade constable Chattar Singh was placed under suspension after a bribe video went viral on the social media here.