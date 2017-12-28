ANOTHER SON RISES

The newly inducted Minister of State from Mufti clan, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti took oath of office today. Mufti is no new to politics as he hails from a family where his father was Chief Minister and commanded great respect from the people of State. Rather elder Mufti tasted poll victory from R S Pura region of Jammu when he was elected as MLA in 1985 despite belonging to Kashmir. That was Mufti’s stature and support he had gained from the people of the State. Today, Tassaduq has his elder sister as Chief Minister. A noted cinematographer, Tassaduq Mufti’s political baptism began when he joined Peoples Democratic Party founded by elder Mufti, at a function organised to commemorate his father’s first Death Anniversary on January 7 last. Nearly a year after formally joining the PDP, the 45-year-old Mufti has joined the State Cabinet headed by elder sister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday. He was nominated by Governor N. N Vohra as a member of the State Legislative Council on December 22 to fill up a vacancy created by the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh from the basic membership of the PDP on October 22. On December 22 itself, Minister of State for Haj and Auquaf, Syed Farooq Andrabi, had also resigned from the Council of Ministers, citing “personal reasons”. Tassaduq’s entry in politics comes after political innings of Omar Abdullah who followed his father Farooq Abdullah, then was Saddam Nabi Azad making a rare appearance during the campaign trail of his father Ghulam Nabi Azad, setting tongues wagging about his political ambitions in the restive State. So making it clear dynasty and politics are conjoined one and cannot be separated. So the son rise has not surprised people. What is to be seen is will the younger brother perform outside the shadow of elder sister and emerge stronger and popular like his father?