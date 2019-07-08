Another batch of 304 Haj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

STATE TIMES news

BUDGAM: According to the State Haj Committee, 304 HujajKiram, 170 male and 134 female on Monday left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport. The Haj Pilgrims were seen off at the airport by the members of District Administration Budgam, Haj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned. Today was the fifth batch of departure schedule which commenced from 04.07.2019.