Annual Urs of Hazrat Sai Mush Maroor, Pathar Trod celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To celebrate Annual Urs of Hazrat Sai Mush Maroor (RA) and Hazrat Sai Pathar Trod (RA), large number of devotees visited Bhadarwah to participate in celebration of Annual Urs and paid obeisance at the Dargah Sharief (Shrine), located in the premises of Court Complex Bhadarwah.

In this celebration, the devotees, including women and children, paid obeisance and offered special prayers at the shrine which resounded with recitations of verses of Holy Quran.

The Ulema and Imams threw a detailed light on the life, religious services, teachings and spiritual strength of the revered Islamic scholar and saints who had devoted their whole life to preaching of Islam.

Devotees and followers of the Sufi saints, paid rich tributes to the saints for their humanity, promotion of Islamic teachings and the spiritual guidance to the poor and needy.

The proceedings of the Urs got underway with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran followed by Naat Sharief. People belonging to various walks of life paid rich tributes to the saints for their meritorious services for the welfare of humanity and promotion of Islamic teachings.

The Urs was organised by Dargah Committee Organiser, Mohd Ayub Zarger, in which special prayers were offered by religious leader Mohd Shafi Akhoon along with other participants. They also prayed for Peace, Harmony and Brotherhood in the society.

The participants on the occasion also recalled the contribution of Hazart Mush Maroor Sahab RA and Hazrat Pathar Trod Sahib RA in spreading Islam religion in Chenab region in general and Bhadarwah in particular. They said that “they always taught people truthfulness and honesty.”

On the occasion, a traditional Rice Pulao was also served among the devotees as Tabaruk by the Dargah Committee.

Prominent among those who were present during the Urs included Jamal Din Dar, Mohd Shafi Beg, Inayat ullah, Abdul Kabir and others.