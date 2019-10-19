Annual Sports Week-KC Sportathon 2019 concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: KC Public School Jammu organised week-long annual sports week, ‘KC Sportathon 2019’-a tribute to the founder- Chairman, Sudershan Mahajan which concluded on Saturday on the school ground.

The programme commenced with the arrival of the Chief Guest, V.K Singh, Director General of Police Prisons, Fire & Emergency Services, along with Guests of Honour, S.S Wazir, Retd. ADGP, Parvez Dewan, Ex Advisor to Governor and Brig. S.K Jaswal. The Chairman of KC Educational Society, Raju Chowdhary, Patron Kanta Mahajan, Managing Director Arti Chowdhary and Director Siddhant Chowdhary were also present besides a large number of parents.

The guests were accorded with floral welcome followed by the welcome address by the school principal. The programme began on a high note with a well orchestrated opening ceremony, the lighting of the Sports Torch, flag hoisting, march past by all the four houses of the School -Jammu, Kashmir, Poonch and Ladakh, and the oath taking ceremony. This was followed by Karate demonstration, relay events and cultural fiesta.

The students exhibited a perfect blend of colour, rhythm, endurance, endeavour, agility and self discipline through various performances. The week long mega event included well organised and fair competition at varied venues viz-Junior sports ground, Senior Sports Ground and KC Sport Club.

Various competitions were held throughout the week at the Cricket Hall, the outdoor Cricket Oval, the indoor swimming pool, the Squash Courts of the club. Basketball, volleyball, badminton, lawn tennis, table tennis competitions were also organised at the multi-sports halls of the club.

The Chief Guest who declared the Sports meet open applauded the efforts of the school in arranging such a mega event in the arena of sports and providing a platform for all round development of students.

The Chief Guest was exhilrated to see a large no. of young children participating enthusiatically and appreciated overwhelmingly the grandeur of the KC Sports Club.

The efforts of the students were acknowledged & eulogized in the medal distribution ceremony. Kashmir House won the winner trophy.

The Principal of the School, Amarendra Kumar Mishra appreciated the efforts of the students, the school orchestra, teachers and especially HOD Sports, Moon Stephen (Master of the ceremony) and Roma for effectively coordinating the event. He further added that we all learn more from outside the class through the medium of sports which is like a rejuvenating therapy.