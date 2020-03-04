Annual sports event for jail inmates begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Annual Sports event for inmates was inaugurated on Tuesday here at District Jail Kathua under Khelo India Programme of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Prison Activities for Reformation, Welfare and Health (PARWAH ) programme.

The six-day event shall witness competitions in volleyball, chess, ludo, carrom and badminton.

The event will conclude on March 8.

The event is being organised by Prisons Department Jammu and Kashmir on directions of Director General of Police Prisons J&K Jammu, V.K. Singh, with support of District Youth Service and Sports Office Kathua.

The event was inaugurated by Additional District Commissioner, Atul Gupta, and Superinten-dent District Jail Kathua, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla in presence of jail officers / officials and officials from District Youth Service and Sports Office and Jail Inmates.