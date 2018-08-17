Annual Sports Calendar of JU released

SPORTS REPORTER
JAMMU: Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu (JU) on Thursday released the annual calendar of Sports activities finalised and approved in a meeting held under the guidance of Director, Dr. Daud Iqbal Baba.
The meeting was attended by Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) and other representatives from the colleges.
The annual calendar of activities shall start with Cross Country men’s race on August 27, followed by the women’s event the next day on August 28. Both the events shall be held on the campus roads, here, a handout issued here informed.
