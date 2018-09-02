Annual Nowdal Teerath Yatra held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The annual Nowdal Teerath Yatra was performed on Saturday amidst religious fervour in southern Tral Town of Pulwama District.

“The Yatra is celebrated after the culmination of Amarnath pilgrimage on Shravan Puranmashi annually. There is a Shiv Lingam situated at a spring which is worshipped on this very day,” said C.L Bhat, President Temples and Shrines Prabhandak Committee Tral. “On this day, the Yatris after their return from Amarnath pilgrimage donate their articles particularly sticks and other items at the Nowdal spring,” he added.

“The Yatra was taken out from Jammu under the aegis of Temples and Shrines Prabhandak Committee. People from across the State attended Samohik Pooja and Prayer,” Bhat said.

“Due to outbreak of the terrorism, the Yatra came to a halt but it resumed from the year 2010. Prior to militancy, there used to be a Mela at the place of Yatra,” he stated.

The State administration including police had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, he added.