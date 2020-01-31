Annual Mela held on Basant Panchami at Dev Asthan Mathwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The devotees of great spiritual saint and social reformer, Baba Ballo, organised a grand festival at his revered shrine in village Mathwar to commemorate his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The occasion, coinciding with Basant Panchami, is celebrated every year with religious fervour and gaiety. A Mela was also organised on the occasion.

A number of devotees of Babaji, from different parts of Jammu division, thronged the religious place for paying obeisance to seek blessings of the revered saint. The management of the shrine has also arranged religious discourses, Hawan and Bhandara for devotees.