Aadi Shakti Devi Chandika Sevak Sanstha (Doda) in a press conference announce that Annual Holy Chhari Yatra (Mindhal Yatra) will begin from 1st June
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper