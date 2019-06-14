Anmol Feeds opens livestock feed unit in Jammu

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anmol Feeds Private Limited, one of the leading and fastest growing livestock feed brands from West Bengal, on Thursday opened its new production unit at Samba, in the outskirts of Jammu industrial area.

The unit was formally inaugurated by Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds Private Limited after a Puja in presence of other dignitaries from Jammu and Kashmir.

Briefing media persons, Dr Amit Saraogi elaborated the vision and mission of the company.

“By opening our new facility in Jammu, we will be closer to our consumers in the J&K region and can better adapt our products to their needs and preferences. We have witnessed strong northward growth in Jammu and Kashmir with respect to our poultry feed with significant demand coming from various districts. As a corporate we always work cohesively towards the development of social infrastructure in the area, which may open up economic opportunities for future in the region,” Dr Amit said.

He added, “We are sure the local communities will benefit from the growth and development prospects of the region.”

Anmol Feeds Private Limited has an installed capacity of 4,00,000 tons per annum annually across the country and the newly opened Jammu and Kashmir unit has an installed capacity of 70,000 tons per annum, he said adding that the factory will primarily produce poultry feed.

“The company also unveiled its plan to launch its products under the umbrella brand ‘Nouriture’ and displayed the new look corporate logo and evolved brand imagery,” he said adding that introduction of Nouriture will propel the company into future businesses of aqua and shrimp feed, cattle feed and consolidate their poultry business.

After the opening of Jammu plant, the company is very soon initiating ventures in other parts of the country, he said.