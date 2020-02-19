Ankush wins Poonch Chess title

SPORTS REPORTER

POONCH: Ankush Kumar bagged the title trophy while second place went to Sajid H Shah and Arpit Sudan remained third in the District Poonch Chess Championship held at Modern Public School, here on Tuesday.

The women’s trophy secured by Rizwana Kousar while under-13 title went to Tofeeq Umar. In girls’ under-13 event, Ananya Sharma won the gold.

Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Poonch, Mohd Qasim was the Chief Guest, who gave away the prizes in the presence of President All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA), Atul Kumar Gupta and Chief Coach of AJKCA, Vivek Bharti.

Thirupati Kalwal (Principal Hari Memorial Modern Public School) was Guest of Honour. Also present were Sanjeev Sharma (Managing Director of Hari Memorial Modern Public School), Vijay Kumar (PEM), Jasbir Singh (PEM), Nanak Singh (PEM), Rajnesh Maini (PET), Vikas Sharma (PET/chief organiser Poonch District Chess Association.

Earlier, in Rajouri District Chess Championship, Aman Khajuria emerged winner. Sajad Ahmad won the under-15 gold and Akshay Kumar secured under-13 title. Naib Sarpanch, Netar Khajuria distributed prizes among the winners.

The event took place at High School Sawani under the supervision of Sahil Raina.