Anjuman Moin-uI-Islam hails UT status for Ladakh

LEH: Consequent upon granting Union Territory status to Ladakh, Anjuman Moin-uI-Islam Leh extended gratitude to the Union Government for granting Union Territory status, without a Legislature, to Ladakh.

In a meeting held here on Tuesday, President of Anjuman Moin-uI-Islam, Dr Abdul Qayoum welcomed decision of the Union Government for granting Union Territory status without a Legislature to Ladakh, and hoped for inclusive development of all stakeholder, especially marginalised/ ethnic groups, under the Union Government, as they have been sidelined during the formation of LAHDC Leh, since 1995. Anjuman Moin-uI-Islam Leh further requested the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for declaring entire Ladakh region as a tribal area.

The Anjuman Moin-uI-Islam, on behalf of Ladakh in general and people of community in particular, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister, Narendra Modi; Home Minister, Amit Shah and BJP led NDA Government for respecting wishes and aspiration of people and granting Union Territory status to Ladakh.