Anjuman Farogh-e-Urdu holds Hussaini Mushaira

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In connection with 60th annual function of Youm-e-Hussain, traditional Tarhi Hussaini Mushiara was held at K.L Sehgal Hall, here on Monday.

The event held under the banner of Anjuman Farogh-e-Urdu Jammu and sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages was presided over by noted poet Arsh Sahbai.

Renowned poet Farooq Nazki was the Chief Guest. Poets who paid tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, an incidence that took place more than 1,400 years ago at Karbala, were Arsh Sahbai, Farooq Nazki, P.S Betab, Amin Banihali, Assadullah Wani, Aseer Kishtwari, Amin Sabunia, Bashir Bhaderwahi, Bashir-ul-Haq Bashir, B.N Betab, Betab J Puri, Tanha Kazmi, Irfan Arif, Liaqat Jafri, Malik Singh Wafa, Mohtashim Ahtsham, Rahat Hussain Rahat, Rehmat Banihali, Sajjad Poonchi, Sham Talib and Zulfiqar Naqvi,

Proceedings were conducted by Khurshid Kazmi, who also presented the vote of thanks.