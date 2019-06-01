Anjuman-e-Imamia protests against illegal occupation of Palestinian land by Israel

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Anjuman-e-Imamia Jammu on Friday took out a protest rally to express solidarity with people of Palestine and illegal occupation of Palestinian land by Israel.

Various organizations like Shaheed Murtaza Mutahari Library Jammu, Anjuman-e-Haidari New Plots, Anjuman-e-Hussaini Bathindi and people from Poonch, Palera, Mandi and Surankote joined the protest rally.

On the occasion, protest march was taken out from Karbala Complex to Shaheedi Chowk to condemn the atrocities of Israel over the people of Palestine.

Impressive speech was delivered by Ali Badshah Naqvi, Imam e Jumma of Imamia Masjid Peer Mitha who deliberated that it’s a duty of every human to come forward in solidarity with the oppressed people.

Sheikh Mohammad Ali Mohammadi said that illegal occupation of Israel over Palestine is the mother of all oppressions therefore everybody must stand in solidarity with oppressed people and against the oppressors.

Syed Amanat Ali Shah, President Anjuman-e-Imamia condemned all types of injustice/atrocities on innocent humans irrespective of caste, creed and colour throughout the world.

Prof Shujat Khan Secretary Anjuman e Imamia said we gathered here to pay homage to the children who have been killed by Israeli forces in Palestine and the innocent killings done by Saudi regime in Yemen, ISIS in Syria or any other part of the world.