Aniston and Theroux met ‘one last time’ on Valentine’s Day

Los Angeles: Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux last met up on Valentines Day, one day before publicly announcing their split.

Theroux flew to LA from New York to spend the evening with Aniston, reported People magazine.

“They saw each other late at night on Valentine s Day in L A. They decided together that they would make the announcement the next day. Justin flew on a private jet to L A to see Jen one last time,” a source said.

The former couple were unsure about when to announce the breakup news, with the “Friends” star hoping to continue to keep the matter private.

“Jen didn’t want to announce it for as long as possible, because she wanted to avoid the media attention,” the source added.

The duo’s decision to split comes just days after Aniston’s 49th birthday, which she and Theroux spent apart.

The pair announced their split after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage. (PTI)