Animal lovers celebrate Diwali with a difference

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Animal lovers spread the message of love and compassion by sharing the festivities of Diwali with most unfortunate and least thought of stray animals suffering from illness, pain and neglect. They visited municipality run stray animal hospital at Roop Nagar and cattle pound at Dogra Hall.

They donated green vegetables, fruits, pedigree, biscuits, mats and clothes for the animals. Dogs and pups were also de-wormed and were hand fed. Cows, horses and buffaloes were offered green veggies, fruits and Chowker. Among others Sanchita Gupta ,Harjinder Singh, Baljeet Singh, Souravjeet Singh, Mandeer Singh, Sukhmeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Rajvir Singh, Satyajeet Pradhan, Zorawar Singh Sherry, Arti, Munish and Rumpy Madaan visited the aforesaid places.