Anil Parihar killing case: Police detains some suspects

Jammu: Police have detained some persons in connection with the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

While tension has eased out in the district, night curfew continues to remain in force as a precautionary measure.

A senior official told PTI Friday that the detained persons are being interrogated in connection with the killing on November 1.

The government on November 2 constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing and directed it to expedite the investigation.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Kishtwar and Doda districts on Thursday last following the killing of Parihar, 52, and his brother, Ajeet Parihar, 55. The Chief of Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Thursday reviewed the security situation in Kishtwar and called for effectively meeting the emerging security challenges. (PTI)