Anil Kapoor joins ”Race 3” cast

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor is the latest to join the cast of “Race 3”, which stars Salman Khan in the lead.

Salman, 52, welcomed Anil onboard the project.

“Inke Aane se Race3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas (With him joining ‘Race 3’ the team has become even more ‘Jhakas’),” the superstar tweeted along side a picture of him with Anil and producer Ramesh Taurani.

Anil , 60, was also a part of the first film, which featured him as Robert D’Costa aka R D.

“Race 3” is the third film in the action franchise.

Apart from Salman the film also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem and Freddy Daruwala.

The previous two installments had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead but he has now been replaced by Salman. Remo D’Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan. (PTI)