Anil Goswami enthralls KCPS students with educational films

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Union Home Secretary, Anil Goswami, who has produced a series of video films on history of mankind, presented them before the students of KC Public School with a view to stimulating their interest in History which is generally considered unappealing by school students.

In the last four days, he has shown two films to the students of various classes and has generated a positive response from them through his thought-provoking introductory remarks and detailed question-answer sessions after each screening.

Lending his own voice as the narrator of the content unfolding smoothly in each episode of his films, he drew attention with his strong and firm voice and a clear diction in English. The first film on human history began with a brief and precise presentation of evolution of planet earth spanning millions of years and the emergence of homo sapiens on it culminating into major river valley civilisations in the past five to six thousand years.

The second film began with the re-creation of various stages of human evolution with specific focus on the Stone Age. The content of both films was exciting and interesting in the form of well-chosen and effectively strung together audio-visual media such as images, animations, sound tracks and videos accompanied by a forceful, precise and crisp voice-over narrative provided by Anil Goswami himself.

Spread over specific periods in the current academic year, students of KCPS would continue to learn through these well-made films on human history that are both informative and entertaining and cover a great deal of course content in social sciences.