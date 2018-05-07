Anganwari workers seek regularisation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A large number of Anganwari workers and helpers held a protest outside the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur on Monday to show resentment against the Govt. for not paying due attention towards their genuine demands.

Led by Neelam Devi, protesters raised slogans against the Govt. for deliberately ignoring their long pending genuine demands. They said that Govt. fail to fulfill their commitments and not paying proper attention towards their issues. Protestors highlighting their demands including regularisation of Anganwari workers and helpers, extending honorarium of workers to Rs. 10000 and 6000 to helpers. They warn if Govt. fail to redresses their demands they will constraint to come on road in a big way in coming.