Anganwari workers, helpers strike enters day 93

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: More than 500 Anganwari workers, who have been on a strike for nearly three months in support of their demands which include release of their salaries and a hike in honorarium, on Saturday held a strong protest here.

Under the banner of Anganwari Workers and Helpers Association, they shouted slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir government and ruling alliance partners BJP and PDP.

Led by their president Suman Suri, sat on a ‘dharna’ at on 93rdconsecutive day at exhibition ground. “We sat on a Dharna in support of our demands. We want Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to fulfill our demands,” Suri told reporters.

She warned their protest would intensify if the demands were not met.

Due to the 93-day-old strike of the workers, close to 30,000 angawadi centres are shut in the region.

Besides demanding a hike in honorarium and release of their salaries, the association is seeking seniority list, implementation of the pension scheme and gratuity of Rs 2 lakh for workers and Rs 1 lakh for helpers on their retirement.

“We are getting a meager Rs 3,600 and Rs 1,800 for workers and helpers respectively, while our counterparts in other states, including Delhi, are getting Rs 10,000 and Rs 6,000 for the same work,” Suri said.

“We are disappointed with this government as we were hopeful Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who herself is a woman, can understand the problems faced by the workers and come out with a solution,” she said.