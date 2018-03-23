Anganwari workers, helpers stage sit-in at Dogra Chowk

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Anganwari workers and helpers, who were on strike for the last one month, on Thursday took out a rally and blocked Dogra Chowk for one hour demanding regularisation of their jobs. Hundreds of protesters across the district reached the Press Club, where deployed police personnel prevented them from staging a Dharna by resorting a Lathicharge.

The agitated women protesters raised slogans against the administration and blocked the road. Due to this commuters faced a lot of inconvenience and many vehicles got stuck in the traffic jam. Anganwadi Workers Union President Suman Suri announced that if the State Government does not fulfill their demands they would intensify the protest.

The protesters demanded enhancement of honorarium of Anganwari workers and helpers at par with the states of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi where the per month honorarium given to a worker is Rs 10,000.

Former Minister and Raman Bhalla condemned the lathicharge on Anganwari workers. He visited Gandhi Nagar Hospital to enquired about health of injured Anganwari workers.