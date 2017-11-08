Anganwari workers demand retirement benefits

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hundreds of Anganwari workers and helpers on Wednesday staged a protest against the government demanding retirement benefits.

Led by President Anganwari Workers Welfare Association, Subash Verma, the workers assembled near Exhibition Ground and raised slogans against the government in support of their demands.

General Secretary Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ashok Choudhary said on August 28, 2017, government issued an order stating that from January 2018 Anganwari workers and helpers working under ICDS Scheme who have crossed 65 years of age will be forcibly retired without any retirement benefits.

Choudhary said that earlier government has set no age limit for the Anganwari workers and helpers and are receiving honorarium at Rs 3,500 per month which is just a meager amount. He appealed to government to think about the Anganwari workers and helpers who are working for the last 25 to 30 years and now the government is forcing them for compulsory retirement.

Swarna Choudhary, President and Neelam Sharma General Secretary appealed to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Minister for Social Welfare to review this draconian order and make retirement benefits scheme i.e, payment of gratuity as one month salary for every completed year and retrenchment compensation and also pay pension at Rs 3,000 per month.

Kamlesh Kumari, Persino Devi, Chintpurni, Nirmal, Jyoti and Bishno Devi also joined the protest.