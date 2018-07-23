Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union calls off 6 month old strike after meeting with Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 22ND –– 28TH JULY 2018
Now, box office war between Kangana and Hrithik next January
Jason Clarke to star opposite Helen Mirren in ‘Catherine the Great’
DB for uniformity in price of cinema tickets, allows eatables inside theaters
Daniel Kaluuya to star in romantic drama ‘Queen and Slim’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper