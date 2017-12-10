Andrabi, religious scholars throw light on teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: One day International Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) Conference was organised by the Shia Federation Jammu in collaboration with All Ladakh Muslim Students Association Jammu (ALMSAJ) here at Karbala Complex, on Sunday.

Religious scholar from Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatullah-ul-Uzma Sayed Ali Zada Al-Moosavi was the Chief Guest and renowned Hindu Scholar Swami Sarang – an International Rhetorician on World peace and religion, was Special Guest on the occasion.

The conference was organised in two sessions and first session was presided over by the Minister for Haj and Auqaf, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Power, Industries and Commerce, Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi and the second session were presided by the MLA Budgam, Aga Syed Ruhullah.

The minister for Haj and Auqaf threw light on the sacred and pious life of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and his teachings.

He stressed upon the importance of peace and communal harmony as is emphasised in Islam. He also stressed to follow the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and to acquire the knowledge of various religions as every religion advocates peace and harmony.

Syed Farooq congratulated the organisers for organising such conference and appealed them to manage similar conferences in future also.

The Chief Guest, Ayatullah-ul-Uzma Sayed Ali Zada Al-Moosavi said to maintain peace and harmony in any society, education plays the pivotal role.

He also praised and congratulated the Shia Federation for its struggle to eradicate illiteracy and for its helping attitude towards the poor and needy irrespective of caste, colour and creed.

The prominent speakers who also spoke on the occasion include Moulana Sayed Ashfaq Bukhari, Moulana Sayed Mohammad Haadi, Moulana Kousar Ali Jafri, MLA Asgar Ali Karbalai and others.

A good number of Muslim and Non-Muslim Scholars besides a large public gathering including former MLA Qamar Ali Akoon were present in the Conference.