Andrabi pays obeisance at Hazrat Shah Asrar ud Din (RA) Dargah

KISHTWAR: Minister of State for Haj and Auqaf, PHE, I&FC, Power Development and Industries and Commerce, Syed Farooq Ahmad Andrabi on Friday visited the Shrine of Hazrat Shah Asrar-ud-Din Baghdadi (RA) and paid obeisance on the occasion of annual Urs.

On the occasion, the minister interacted with the people and hoped that such occasions bring people together and encourage them to strengthen the bond of harmony, brotherhood and amity.

Legislators G.M. Saroori, Firdoos Ahmed Tak, EX-MLC Syed Asgar Ali, Chief Engineer PDD, DDC, SSP, Administrator Auqaf besides other district officers and large gathering of people and students were present on the occasion.

In his speech, the minister recalled the contribution of Hazrat Shah Asrar ud Din (RA) in spiritual and social awakening of the people of the region. He urged the people to follow the teachings of Shah Asrar ud din (R.A) and uphold moral values, communal harmony, brotherhood which he practiced during his lifetime.

Minister also attended the annual function of Islamia Faridia Educational and Research Institute Kishtwar held on the occasion of Urs Shah Asrar (R.A)