Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of deceased

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a factory in Anaj Mandi area, where a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.
The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze that claimed at least 43 lives.
The government will not spare the guilty and ensure strict punishment to them, Kejriwal told reporters. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper