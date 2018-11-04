An awful time for the markets

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The time couldn’t be more awful for the markets and investors than it is now. The discord between the RBI and the Centre dose not seem to stop on a completion and the statement of Financial Minister Arun Jaitley led it into a new turn. BJP government is trying to overcome all the independent departments of the country as the same thing happened in CBI’s depute. There is a great anxiousness among the people allover the country in this regard, because the long-simmering discord between the Indian central bank and the government is turning into a very public brawl. It is the most desperate need of the hour to stop this unreasonable dispute otherwise it may further damaged country’s economy and marketing.

Mohd Usmani,

Mumbai.