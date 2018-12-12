AN-32 courier service to start from Dec 25: CEC Kargil

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan on Tuesday announced that AN-32 Air Force Courier services from Kargil to Srinagar and Kargil to Jammu would start operations from December 25, 2018.

The decision was taken during a review meeting attended by Executive Councillor for Health Zakir Hussain, Executive Councillor for Social Welfare Aga Syed Mujtaba Mousavi, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Vikas Kundal, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinod Kumar and other concerned officers of the District and Police Administration. Various issues related to the operation of flights were discussed threadbare.

The CEC instructed the concerned officers to ensure that all required arrangements and other modalities are put in place well in time so as to ensure hassle-free operation of the courier services during the winter season. He directed the DC Kargil to communicate the date for the operation of flights to the office of the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and also frame a schedule of flight operation between Kargil to Srinagar and Jammu so as to chalk out further course of action in this regard. The meeting decided that in case of cancellation of any sortie due to bad weather or any other reason, necessary announcements should be made through electronic media so that the passengers are informed well in time.