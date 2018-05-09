AMU VC meets Rajnath

New Delhi: Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss issues concerning the premier academic institution, engulfed in controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah on its premises, an official said.
The vice chancellor briefed the home minister about the situation in the campus, an official privy to the meeting said.
BJP MP Satish Gautam had written a letter to Mansoor objecting to a portrait of the founder of Pakistan on the walls of the AMU student union office, triggering a row that led to two youths being arrested in connection with incidents of violence and exams being postponed. (PTI)
