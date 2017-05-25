AMT School’s Vice Principal murdered in her bedroom ‘Drug-addict’ son shifted to Psychiatric Hospital after raising alarm

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Blind murder of Vice Principal of GMC’s AMT School has left police and the locals in tizzy as her blood riddled body was recovered during the wee hours of Wednesday at her home in Resham Ghar Colony.

The deceased, identified as Anita Suri, 47, wife of Late Vinod Gandotra, who served as lecturer in Government Ranbir Singh Higher Secondary School , was residing with her 22-year-old-son while her daughter is undergoing medical training at Chandigarh.

During wee hours, her son Gopi, a job aspirant under SRO 43 as his father died during service, arrived at home at 5:00AM and raised alarm on finding his mother dead.

The neighbours on finding Anita Suri in pool of blood with multiple head injuries shifted her to GMC Hospital, where doctors declared her as brought dead.

The room, from where her body was recovered, was fully ransacked which shows that she resisted to the attack.

Body in pool of blood was lying in the corner when people rushed inside the house on her son’s call, said an eye witness.

Police said, FIR under section 302 of RPC has been registered and investigations started. “No robbery or theft has taken place and the deceased was reportedly alone at home when the crime happened,” police added. The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the GMC Hospital, they added.However, locals and eye witnesses at the scene of crime narrated that as per the body, the deceased might have had a scuffle and she struggled a lot with the attackers, adding, “the house had been renovated recently and it was not easy for an unknown attacker to enter the premises.”

“The gate was found open while the bolted door of the bedroom had also been opened without breaking it, which hints that someone known to the deceased had entered into the room,” local residents alleged.

They further added that the only son of the deceased was ‘missing’ for the past three to four days after parking his motorbike at the Bus Stand, adding, “He instantly returned early this morning and on seeing his mother in a pool of blood raised an alarm”.

“There were reports that the son of the deceased used to take drugs,” said an eye witness adding that a liquor bottle and two empty glasses were also found in the room of the deceased.

No one heard any commotion. The parental house of the deceased was hardly 400 to 500 metres away from her house. Till 10:00 PM she was at her parent’s house,” police said.

“The file pertaining to job to the deceased’s son under SRO 43 is pending in the Civil Secretariat,” sources said adding that the son got violent on seeing her mother’s body following which, he was admitted to the Psychiatric Hospital Jammu.

The weapon of offence has also not yet been recovered by the police.

Meanwhile, the body has not been cremated as the family is reportedly planning to protest on Thursday at Bakshi Nagar to press police to expedite the investigation.

Shocked neighbours and her colleagues at AMT School said, “Anita was a dedicated teacher and humble in behaviour. She can’t have any enmity.”

“Anita had given a loan of Rs 30 lakh to her relative”, said a neighbour, adding, “there is quite a reason that her son Gopi is narrating the truth that he arrived at 5;00AM and found her mother in pool of blood. She might have been killed by someone else.”

However, police tem led by SHO Bakshi Nagar Inspector Ashwani Kumar is working on various theories to crack the case.