AMT Pulwama charging ‘unjustified’ fee from students; Govt seeks explanation

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: The Government Ancillary Medical Training (AMT) School in Pulwama is charging exorbitant fee from the students which the higher authorities termed as ‘unjustified’ and has sought explanation from the principal.

Students have lodged a complaint with Health and Medical Education Department that the AMT School authorities are charging extra Rs 6,000 as compared to other AMT Colleges of the State under the head ‘Miscellaneous Fee’.

The Health and Medical Education Department has told the Principal Government Ancillary Medical Training (AMT) School Pulwama Dr Khurshid Ahmad that demanding Rs 6000 under ‘Miscellaneous Fee’ head is unjustified.

“Charging fee from the students beyond the prescribed fee structure should have been approved by the Administrative Department of Health and Medical Education,” the Health and Medical Education Department has told the Principal.

“You are asked to explain your position in the matter,” the Administrative Department’s explanation notice reads.

Principal AMT Pulwama, Dr Khurshid Ahmad while talking to STATE TIMES denied the allegation. “We are going through proper system. We are charging Rs 6,000 for admission which we are crediting in AMT School Pulwama’s Account in J&K Bank. For withdrawal, we need two signatures, CMO Pulwama’s and mine. We are charging at least Rs 1,050 for J&K Nursing Counseling in addition to that Rs 500 and Rs 600 for 10th and 12th class students respectively for verification of board certificates,” said Dr Khurshid.