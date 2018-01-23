Amnesty for youth aimed at their social inclusion: CM

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday informed Legislative Council that the amnesty granted to more than 9,000 youth in various law and order related cases is aimed at bringing them back to their families and societies so that they can lead a peaceful life and restart their education, careers and other job pursuits.

Intervening during the question hour in the House, the Chief Minister hoped that the parents of these youth would also play their role in getting these youth back into their social milieu.

Mehbooba Mufti said after carefully monitoring the results of this scheme, the government would also examine and assess the cases of youth against whom more than one cases are registered.

Earlier, replying to the main question raised by Firdous Ahmad Tak, the Minister for Agriculture, G.N Lone Hanjura said by giving amnesty to the first time offenders, the government is involving their parents and families so that they encourage their wards not to indulge in such activities in future.

He said the government would consider the cases of second time offenders for amnesty.

He said no case has been recommended for amnesty under Section 120-B and 153-A CRPC from Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban.

He informed that 16 cases have been registered against 23 accused persons in Doda, 12 cases against 359 accused in Kishtwar and 15 cases against 155 accused have been registered in Ramban since 2008.

MLC Yasir Reshi raised supplementary to the main question.